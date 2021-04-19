Governor Brad Little signed a bill legalizing the production and transportation of hemp Friday.
It can have up to point-three percent of THC, the cannabis compound that gives marijuana its high.
But the new law does not allow Idahoans to buy hemp products with any amount of THC.
Idaho is the last state to allow production of hemp.
Backers of the bill say the state’s climate is ideal for growing hemp, and farmers could sell hemp seeds and the hemp-derived extract CBD, which is seen by many as a health aid.
Opponents said legalizing the sale of hemp products with THC could make it more difficult to enforce the state’s marijuana laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.