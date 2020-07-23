Governor urges Idahoans to wear masks, no additional mask mandates ordered

Idaho has again fallen short of the benchmarks to move forward out of stage 4 of the COVID-19 reopening plan. Today, Governor Brad Little made his way around the state meeting with local health department leaders (including a stop at the Southeastern Health Department in Pocatello) and urging Idahoans to listen to the council of those districts as well as wear a mask.
Governor Little says, "It's the right thing to do. I understand people being skeptical of it. It takes leadership, it takes following the science and doing the right thing."
Governor Little urges all to wear masks and Thursday, he met with local health leaders to announce Stage 4 restrictions will continue for at least another two weeks due to COVID-19 case spikes in areas like Bonneville County.
East Idaho Public Health Director Geri Rackow says, "In fact, this week Bonneville County is one of the state's hot spots."
Along with the counties in the East Idaho Health District, cases are on the upswing in the Southeastern Idaho District as well. Director for SIPH Maggie Mann says, "While our numbers aren't as large as they are in Ada or Canyon County, they are significant for us and they are heading in the wrong direction."
The governor also urged all Idahoans to heed the advice of their local health districts which according to Rackow work to "prevent disease, disability and death. Our healthcare capacity is a key component of that and it's not just for COVID patients, it's for all patients that need hospital care."
During the pandemic, the local health districts also have a new goal. Mann adds, "We want schools both "k" though 12 and Idaho State University to be able to function as normally as possible."
In order to do this, the health districts and the governor once again asked Idahoans to wear masks. Governor Little urged, "Wear a mask to show you want a strong Idaho and a strong America. Wear a mask so our kids can go back to school in august. Wear a mask so our economy can continue to rebound. Wear a mask so we can maintain capacity at our healthcare facilities so no one has to make the difficult decision about who receives care when the resources are limited. Wear a mask to protect lives."
The press conference comes one day after Idaho saw its largest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths with nine total. The governor said he's not considering mandating masks or face coverings statewide. That will be a local decision. As of today, there are no new mask mandates in either the East or Southeastern Idaho Public Health Districts.
