This year, the pandemic has caused dozens of local Christmas traditions to be put on hold. However, Grace Lutheran Church got creative to help bring holiday happiness to the community through a live, drive-in nativity.
Car horns applaud the cast of a live nativity at Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello. "I think it went so well," says Stephanie Kollbaum. "I was so impressed at how many cars we had show up, and how many hands we had on deck to make this show work. I think it was really an incredible night. "
The Church wanted to create a COVID-friendly Christmas activity. The solution was a live, drive-in production.
Over the course of three separate shows Wednesday evening, nearly 400 cars (packed with families) filled the parking lot, tuned into the show's audio on their radio and watched the story of Jesus Christ's birth.
One of the most important roles, that of Jesus' mother Mary, was played by Stephanie Kollbaum. Playing the role of such an iconic person left an impression on Kollbaum. She reflects on the experience: "From being told that she was going to be unmarried and pregnant in biblical times, to travelling very, very pregnant on a donkey several hundred miles; it's very humbling to me to think about just how much she went through in order to bring our savior into the world."
From Mary, to angels, to wise men, to the sound crew, to live camels, to 11-year-old shepherd Ethan Dillon, everyone involved in the nativity had a message to share with all those who came to watch. "I hope they feel happy, and excited, and know that they're going to be saved, and they can be with Christ," explains Ethan Dillon.
The Church had three shows in one single night and the Church's reverend, Jonathan Dinger, says with the successful turnout the nativity could become an annual tradition.
