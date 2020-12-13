Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW WILL SPREAD ACROSS THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN THIS EVENING... LIGHT SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO THE BURLEY AREA EARLY THIS EVENING AND THEN EASTWARD THROUGH POCATELLO AND IDAHO FALLS LATER THIS EVENING. ACCUMULATIONS OF 0.5 TO 1.5 INCHES ARE ANTICIPATED OVERNIGHT WHICH WILL LIKELY CREATE SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS ON INTERSTATE 84, 86 AND 15 FROM BURLEY TO POCATELLO TO IDAHO FALLS. LIGHT SNOWFALL WILL CONTINUE MONDAY MORNING BEFORE TAPERING OFF MONDAY AFTERNOON RESULTING IN UP TO AN INCH OF ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION, PARTICULARLY ALONG THE SOUTHEAST BENCHES. MOTORISTS TRAVELING THROUGH SOUTHEAST IDAHO TONIGHT SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WINTER DRIVING CONDITIONS AND SLICK ROADS.