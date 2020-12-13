A sure sign of the holidays are the nativity scenes around town.
But while most live nativity scenes are doing things different this year, one local church is doing things really different. Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello is having their first live nativity this week, drive-in movie style.
On Sunday night, all of the participants were out in the cold and wind for one last full dress rehearsal. On Wednesday night, vehicles will pull into the church's parking lot at 1350 Baldy Avenue and be able to watch the full nativity.
There will be three opportunities Wednesday, 6:00pm, 6:45pm, and 7:00pm.
Each story will take about 20 to 25 minutes and will include live animals including sheep, a donkey, and camels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.