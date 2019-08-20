The following is a story written and reported by Nate Sunderland of East Idaho News:
A section of County Line Road east the overpass with U.S. Highway 20 was blocked Monday after a grain truck tipped over.
The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. Monday near Landmark Lane and the Prepared Pantry.
It’s not clear what caused the crash, but grain spilled all over the road.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies worked to clear the mess.
