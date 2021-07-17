"We have three basic mottos within Cowboy Fast Draw: Safety first, Fun second, Competition third,” said Vernon Ulrich, otherwise known by his alias U-BET.
He’s a gunslinger who says a gathering like the Grand Teton Gunfight is about more than just hitting your targets.
"We go to people in their 80's and I know personally in their high 80's that shooting in this know some families actually have four generations of shooters competing," says Ulrich.
For other gunslingers, it's been a way of life and an addicting pastime.
"I've been doing it for 10 years and you got great people and a good time good fun," says Red, a participant.
The Eagle Rock Outlaws are one of many clubs connected to the Cowboy Fast Draw Association across the country and around the world.
"We have clubs all over the United States, we have clubs overseas in France and Switzerland and a few other countries," says Ulrich.
Each shooter gets chances hitting their targets as fast as they can, and whoever qualifies participates in the championship game.
"This is our 16th year, so if you go back that's 2005," says Ulrich.
Vernon says different clubs give off different energy depending on how they run things.
"They're just real clickish and they don't always want to give you the competition to give somebody a piece of advice that might help them improve their shooting," says Ulrich.
But this Idaho Falls club has been connected like family according to participants.
"We're all very supportive of each other I mean you'll go up to your opponent and you'll hug each other and you'll laugh on the line it's a lot of fun," says Anna Be Good, another gunslinger.
Vernon says this sport allows people to get to know each other, and know each other well.
"We find that throughout the entire sport. There are people in this sport, I can tell you about their families, where their children go to school, what type of jobs they do, etc," says Ulrich.
Last year, the club did manage to hold the annual shoot-off, but this year felt more normal.
"It feels more normal. Last year, there was some stress because of things with the pandemic, there are competitors that didn't come because of the pandemic," says Ulrich.
To the people that participate, nothing compares to the sport.
"I don't think there's a better activity to take part in,” says Red.
And win or lose, the result of satisfaction is always the same.
"The championships those are cool and they're kind of bragging rights but at the same time I've also come in at last place and had just as much fun if not more,” says Anna.
"We have the same kind of happiness and candor that you do with everyday life,” says Red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.