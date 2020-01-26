The grandmother of one of the missing Rexburg kids tells KPVI that the FBI confirmed to her that Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow were questioned and released at a resort in Hawaii.
Kay Woodcock says the FBI also confirmed that a car was impounded and no arrests were made and no word of where the kids are.
