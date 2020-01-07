The grandparents of a missing Rexburg child have upped the ante in the search to find him and his sister.
“I have a tendency to get very emotional when I talk about the children. I get extremely emotional when I talk about JJ. JJ is my heart,”
Larry and Kay Woodcock held a news conference in Rexburg after meeting with law enforcement about the case of their missing grandson Joshua, or JJ as they call him and his sister Tylee who have been missing since September.
On Monday they Woodcocks say they spent about six hours with the Rexburg Police and the FBI.
“It’s nothing but encouraging. They’re wonderful to work for. I’m just so happy to see the amount of energy, the amount of input, the amount of work that the local authorities have put towards this,” says Larry Woodcock, Joshua’s Grandfather.
At Tuesday’s news conference in Rexburg, the Woodcocks announced that they’ve posted a $20,000 dollar reward for information leading directly to the recovery of Joshua and Tylee.
“I’m hoping that this will allow one person, one person to simply say I saw, I know where he’s at and give us that information so that we can bring JJ and we can bring Tylee back if they’re here,” says Larry Woodcock.
Despite still not knowing where JJ or Tylee is, they still have hope and faith that the two children are still alive.
“We pray constantly they are. Until somebody tells us different, we’re going with that. We have to. We have to go with the fact that nobody has said anything contrary to that and we want and believe that they are still alive and that’s the reason for the reward. It’s the reason that we don’t say the ‘D’ word. We don’t want to. We’re not going to because we truly believe that these kids, and we hope and pray these kids are alive,” says Larry.
Joshua was last seen in Rexburg on September 23rd.
If you have any information about this case or where Joshua and Tylee are, you can call 1-800-843-5678 or email http://www.findjjandtylee.com/
Rexburg Police Department 208-359-3000
