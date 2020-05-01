Grandparents of Missing Rexburg Child Talks to KPVI

The grandparents of ‘JJ’ Vallow, who has been missing since September spoke out.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin talked to them about the most recent activity.
Kay and Larry Woodcock, the grandparents of ‘JJ’ Vallow, who was last seen in September along with his sister Tylee Ryan, say they are cautious about their personal safety even though the mother of the missing kids, Lori Vallow, still sits in the Madison County Jail.
“She is a danger to society, okay. I don’t care how you look at it. I feel safer that she’s in jail because I don’t I don’t know who she is affiliated with and how, I just don’t trust anything about the situation, so you know, it’s not just me I’m worried about. It’s everybody that has spoken up in the media about this case and obviously she’s quite vengeful, so I don’t know, I just would feel better with her in jail,” says Kay Woodcock, Grandmother of ‘JJ’ Vallow.
Even as Lori still sits in jail, the Woodcock’s say they aren’t any closer to knowing what has happened to ‘JJ’ and Tylee.
“Where are the kids? Where are the children,” says Larry Woodcock, Grandfather of ‘JJ’ Vallow.
As the Woodcocks sat in a Madison County courtroom for Lori’s first appearance, they say the woman they once welcomed into their family, was not the same person.
“Well her arrogance is very obvious in that I was in a position in the courtroom where obviously I was the closest one to her and I kept seeing the smirks and the arrogance of her actions,” says Larry.
But with all the support they’ve received from people like East Idahoans who made them T-shirts with ‘JJ’ and Tylee’s missing picture on the front, it helps to keep their spirits up.
“It’s people like that, that just reach out to us and just an act of kindness and support, you know, with prayers,” says Kay.
The Woodcock’s say they will be at Lori’s preliminary hearing that is set for July 9th and 10th.
