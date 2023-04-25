Plan on having a “Fairtastic” time at the Eastern Idaho State Fair this September.
Tuesday afternoon, the grandstand acts for this year’s fair were announced.
Kicking off the fair this year will be multi-platinum selling rock band “Incubus” which will take the stage Friday, September 1.
Then comedian Jim Gaffigan will headline on Thursday, September 7. The stand-up comedian has authored two books and was the star on the TV Land series “The Jim Gaffigan Show.”
Then things get “Fancy Like” with country singer Walker Hayes whose 2021 song dedicated to all things Applebees and Natty Ice won Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. He will perform on Friday, September 8.
This year’s theme is “It’s Fairtastic” and along with the Grandstand acts, the Eastern Idaho State Fair will again bring free entertainment like “Powerhouse Percussive Dance,” “Wild Wind,” and “Twinkle Time,” along with many more free acts.
The PRCA-sanctioned award-winning Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo as it returns to the EISF for another great year. There will be three nights of rodeo as the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will be held September 4th - 6th. Ticket prices start at $20 before fees per adult.
On Saturday, September 2, kick up your heels with the bull riding championships. Ticket prices start at $20 before fees per adult.
The Western National Truck and Tractor Pulls deliver action, thrills, and nonstop entertainment. Featuring the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the western U.S., the show features multiple competition classes. From 10,000+ horsepower multi-engine tractors to ground-pounding, super-modified 2-wheel drive pickups. That’s on Sunday, September 3. Ticket prices start at $20 before fees per adult.
And then the September Slam Demolition Derby will take place on Saturday, September 9. Tickets start at $25 per person before fees. Demolition Derby Pit Passes will be available online or through the EISF ticket office in Blackfoot for $30 before fees, beginning on August 1.
Tickets for V.I.P.s are on sale now and go on sale for the general public at 12:01 a.m. Friday at funatthefair.com.
The fair runs September 1 through September 9.
