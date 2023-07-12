Safer streets are the concern for some in Pocatello. The city has been awarded a Federal Grant of 225,900 dollars. The money will be used to develop safer transportation methods through a safe systems approach. The installation of sidewalks, curb ramps, bike lanes, bus lanes, along with other infrastructure will be considered. The goal is to reduce accidents and increase the walkability of historic downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods.
City Project Manager Becky Robison had this to say.
"We want our roads, trails, and infrastructure to be safe for pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles. And recognize that all people make mistakes. We want the infrastructure to be designed in a way that incorporates safety for all of the users. So, what we're looking for, an outreach, is for people to let us know places in our community where they feel unsafe, or they feel like we've done a really good job."
To gather public feedback the city will have a booth at the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market on Saturday August 5. Feedback can also be sent via email to Becky Robison.
