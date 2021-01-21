The Westside Ranger District is submitting three projects for review for the 2021 Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant proposals and the district has a few ideas in mind to help the area.
"So right now we are putting in and. One is a Scout Mountain revitalization which would include upgrades to the campgrounds such as vault toilets , new picnic tables and ADA compliant camp fire rings," says Larsen.
Shiela Larsen at the Westside Ranger District says this is something they feel should be done for everyone.
"We really want to make the campground accessible for all and just focus on features to make it enjoyable for all types of abilities," says Larsen.
In addition, they also have a motorbike program which would allow them to do more motorized bike patrols and trail enhancement projects for users.
But the third project is the most focused. A revitalization project for the West Fork Mink Creek trail.
"Last year we put in a project for a trail bridge project to upgrade the bridges, which we hope to implement this summer," says Larsen.
And Larsen says the focus is on this project due to the popularity of Mink Creek.
"The focus for these projects is predominantly the Mink Creek corridor because that's where we see the bulk of our users," says Larsen.
Since the pandemic has limited people to go to places they usually would like, restaurants and events, Larsen says users experiencing the outdoors is always welcomed.
"We're seeing a lot of new users through covid and we really welcome these users to the forest through strengthening partnerships and volunteer opportunities with the community in Pocatello and also Idaho as a whole," says Larsen.
She says it's great to see people getting involved, and hopefully it's leaving a mark on the ones who can experience it more as they grow up.
"I'm hoping that during this pandemic children that wouldn't normally have the opportunity to camp or hike or fish that they're getting that and we are getting more children into the outdoors to explore," says Larsen.
