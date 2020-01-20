If you want to help support anti-hate messages in the community, you should head to Marshall Public Library next week.
2Great4Hate is hosting their annual meeting next Monday, January 27th at 7:30 pm.
Glenn Alford, founding member and current treasurer, discussed how they are an anti-hate organization that was created back in 2010 due to white supremacist hate literature that was spread throughout the Pocatello area.
At the meeting, they will highlight past projects from last year, discuss future events, and elect their 2020 officers.
Glenn Alford, Founding Member & Treasurer for 2Great4Hate said, "We believe this should be met head on. We don't take a passive attitude toward hatred, whether it's racial literature, whether it's racist CDs that have been distributed in Pocatello."
2Great4Hate plans to speak to all three high schools in the Pocatello area this March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.