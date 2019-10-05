Great Pumpkin Festival brings crowds to Old Town

It wasn't just the Harvest Festival that brought crowds out to Old Town Pocatello Saturday.
It was an exciting day for those looking for the perfect pumpkin.
Saturday morning, Main Street was closed in Old Town for the Third Annual Great Pumpkin Festival.
Attendees enjoyed free pumpkin painting for kids, music, dance performances, a bouncy house, a petting zoo, and tons of local vendors.
Many of the vendors came out to sell pumpkins and other seasonal fruits and veggies. Even the vendors that weren't selling pumpkins kept to the theme.
For festival organizers, the success of the festival helps lead to the success of Old Town businesses.
Executive Director of Old Town Pocatello Incorporated Stephanie Palagi says, "We close streets, create a very safe pedestrian environment, invite vendors and bands, and really just come down and enjoy the charm of Old Town Pocatello. And the opportunity to really enjoy our community, our downtown businesses and get people walking around and seeing what wonderful, unique shops we have.
The Great Pumpkin Festival works in conjuncture with the Harvest Festival every year as a way to create an even more exciting event for festival goers.
