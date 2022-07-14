The College of Eastern Idaho is bringing back its annual Great Race for Education fundraiser.
This year's event will be the Lucky 13 edition since this is the 13th year of the race. It will be July 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Its a large scavenger hunt as teams of four follow clues through Snake River Landing and downtown Idaho Falls to complete challenges.
Money raised will benefit the C.E.I Foundation's Scholarship Program.
