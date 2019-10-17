The City of Pocatello participated in the 2019 Great ShakeOut Drill.
It's an earthquake preparedness drill that they participate in every year and use it as a time to perform a fire drill on City Hall.
A good example would be that if an earthquake hit Pocatello and the awnings and pillars outside City Hall would collapse, the front exists would all be blocked.
The drill allows both new and current employees to know where all of the secondary building exits are located.
Dianne Brush, Community Services Coordinator at Pocatello Police Department said, "It's important that every business, people in their homes participate every year. At least brief yourselves there's some good information online about what to do in case of an earthquake. Know how to get out of your buildings."
You can visit www.shakeout.org for more information.
