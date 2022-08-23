The lead guitarist from one of the bands that performed Saturday night in Fort Hall talks with KPVI's Deanne Coffin About how the show went.
The rock band 'Great White' opened the show ahead of Buckcherry and Tesla at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel.
The band played hits that included 'Rock Me' and 'Once Bitten, Twice Shy.'
It was a full house Saturday night and Deanne Coffin spoke to Great White's lead guitarist Mark Kendall after the show, who says he was impressed with the crowd.
"The crowd was into it right from note one. They're just the greatest fans ever. We opened the show tonight, so sometimes the crowds not in, they're getting popcorn, or whatever but tonight, right out of the gate, they were just like yeah, so we had a great show," says Mark Kendall, Lead Guitarist, Great White.
