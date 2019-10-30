The Greater Idaho Falls Business of Distinction Gala will be held this Friday, November 1st.
The Gala recognizes businesses around Idaho Falls that do great things to make themselves stand out in the community.
Matt Davenport and Marlise Irby will be there to MC the event and it will begin at 6 pm at the Waterfront on Snake River Landing.
Awards will be handed out for one hour and food and live jazz entertainment will follow, along with a live auction with proceeds benefiting the Chamber of Commerce.
Chip Schwarze, CEO at Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce said, "Every year we get to recognize 14 businesses that do outstanding things that most people never hear about and there are so many businesses that we could really do a gala every month because there are so many good businesses in this town and it's really important for the community to see what businesses we have and what they do."
You can purchase tickets to the Gala at www.IdahoFallsChamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.