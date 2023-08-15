A local chamber is preparing to host a luncheon with the Lieutenant governor.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber will host Idaho State Lieutenant Governor Scott Bedke at a special luncheon on September 12th at 11:30 a.m.
The event will be at the Westbank Convention Center on River Parkway.
Attendees will be able to hear from the Lieutenant Governor and participate in a moderated 'Q & A' with the ability to submit questions before the event.
Questions can be submitted in advance from September 1st, via a link on the chamber website.
