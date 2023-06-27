Greater Idaho Falls Transit, or GIFT, has received a city achievement award.
The award recognizes city leaders for implementing creative, cost saving programs and services. GIFT is a micro-transit service, also known as a rideshare, where passengers travel together in one vehicle for a low fee. The service comes directly to homes or anywhere else in the city of Idaho Falls, eliminating the need for fixed routes or bus stops. You can schedule a ride through the GIFT app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.