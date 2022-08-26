It's time to get your 'Greek' on with the Greek Fest happening this weekend.
The Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello is hosting their annual Greek Fest on Saturday August 27th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Greek Fest takes months of preparation ahead of time and takes hundreds of volunteers.
Organizers are expecting about 3 to 4 thousand people to attend.
There will be professional dance groups performing and tours of the church.
Father Constantine Zozos say something new this year is they will be selling frozen entrees to take and bake at home.
"It's the best Greek food this side of Athens and you can't find any better Greek food than here. It's all homemade in our commercial kitchen and it's a lot of fun. It's a family and friend affair," says Father Constantine Zozos.
Father Constantine adds that the event gets bigger and better every year.
The money raised from the Greek Fest goes toward restoration of the church facilities and giving back to the community.
