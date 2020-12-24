Christmas Eve is the night that Santa flies around the world delivering presents, but there are Grinches out there that are looking to take them.
This doorbell camera video was taken at 3:15 Tuesday afternoon at a home in Pocatello. In the video, you can see a man get out of a white four-door car and casually walk up to the house. Once he goes up the steps, he grabs the three packages and runs back to the waiting vehicle. The items in the packages that were taken are valued at $250.
If you recognize the vehicle or the individual, please call Pocatello Police at 208-234-6100.
Also, keep an eye out for any suspicious vehicle that is driving slow up and down your street, they could be looking for packages on your neighbor's doorsteps.
