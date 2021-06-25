Grizzly Bear 01

A grizzly bear had to be relocated in Grand Teton National Park after multiple reports of a bear roaming through campsites looking for food.

Over a period of three days, June 11 through the 13, a subadult grizzly was seen in and around campsites including a report of people feeding a bear from their vehicle.

On June 13th, park staff captured and collared the bear and relocated the two-and-a-half year-old to the west side of Jackson Lake.

A food storage violation citation with a mandatory court appearance was issued to one person and the incidents are under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Weather That Works For You on Demand

Local News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.