A Grizzly Bear was mistakenly shot and killed by a hunter in North Idaho.
It happened last Thursday morning in Idaho's panhandle, north of upper Priest Lake.
A non-resident hunter shot and killed a male Grizzly Bear he mistook for a Black Bear.
After shooting the bear and identifying it was a Grizzly, the hunter contacted Idaho Fish and Game and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
