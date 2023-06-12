Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 8.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM MDT Monday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will remain steady or slowly fall for the next several days, but will remain in minor flood stage. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 05/20/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 8.9 Mon 10 am MD 9.0 9.2 9.1 &&