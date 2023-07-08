A local grocery store is helping the community.
The Pocatello Grocery Outlet is participating in the Independence from Hunger campaign which is held every July.
They collect cash and food donations and directly distribute them to local community organizations like the Salvation Army, Aid for Friends, the Bannock County Veterans Food Pantry and the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council food bank.
When you donate $5 or more, you get a $5 coupon for your next purchase of $25 or more.
Josh pence, the owner of Pocatello Grocery Outlet says that the campaign has been very successful so far.
"I would just ask everybody, you know, to come on down and to you know, just asking for the community to come and donate to help these organizations,” says store owner Josh Pence, “everything stays local and that's what we want everyone to understand, that it's all here local."
Their goal for the month is at least $7,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.