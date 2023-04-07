Grocery Outlet Bargain Market is now open in Pocatello.
The store is located at 1732 Hurley Drive in the former Bed Bath and Beyond building, in between Ross and Old Navy.
Thursday was the ribbon cutting and grand opening.
From now until May 4, customers can enter for a chance to win $1,000 worth of groceries.
Customers can enter at groceryoutlet.com.
The new location is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.