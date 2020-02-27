Just off Interstate 15 on the Sunnyside Road exit in Idaho Falls is the 45-acre Jackson Hole Junction shopping area. As of Thursday afternoon, the shopping area is closer to being a reality as community leaders broke ground for the new ShowBiz Cinema.
Jackson Hole Junction Managing Member Matt Morgan says, "Jackson Hole Junction is [an] urban renewal, tax income and financing district that was established back in 2018."
Which means, in short, the area is designated for large development. Something that only happened with the help of city and county officials. The area is full of lava rock which makes it difficulty (and expensive) to develop. Local leaders helped get some state funding to make the development possible.
Bonneville County Commissioner Dave Radford says, "This development here today is an example of how public and private can work together to accomplish good things."
Thursday, the public came out to the development site for the groundbreaking of the new ShowBiz Cinema which will act as the anchor tenant and drive visitors to the area once it opens.
ShowBiz Cinemas Director of Marketing Beth Miska says, "This is not our first time being the first anchor in a development. I know it is some risk, but it has paid off for us really well in other areas and like I said, we just believe that much in our concept."
To entice patrons to the area, the cinema will be home to a bowling alley, an arcade and a cafe. With ShowBiz Cinemas calling Jackson Hole Development home, others business should follow.
Morgan says, "We expect to see some retail."
That growth is why county leaders got on board.
Radford says, "We [Bonneville County] believe in jobs, we believe in growth, and we believe that we have the tools to help growth develop."
Jackson Hole Junction also expects new hotels and restaurants to call the development area home in the near future.
