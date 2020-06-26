Group Holds Socially Distanced Firework Show

As firework shows are getting canceled, one group is looking to host a socially distanced show.
C-A-L Ranch Stores, Westmark credit union, and the city of Ammon are hosting a firework show for residents to watch from their homes.
Both C-A-L Ranch and Westmark wanted to give back to the community and they thought lets bring the fireworks to them.
They are encouraging people to watch the firework show from the homes, so residents can keep their social distance and well-being.
Tom Yearsley, CEO of C-A-L Ranch Stores, had this to say.
"We know that there is the challenges with COVID and with social distancing that we need to do to stay safe and healthy. And we wanted to give back so we started thinking about different opportunities, so we approached the city of Ammon and they graciously accepted the opportunity to host the fireworks show."
Both C-A-L Ranch and Westmark will be handing out packets of sparklers at their locations between Pocatello and Rexburg.
