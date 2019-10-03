The group who started a petition to recall Bannock County assessor Sheri Davies says they did not get the required signatures to get on the March ballot.
The Pocatello-Bannock County Homeowners Alliance needed 9,100 plus one signatures by Monday, Sep. 30 to get on the March ballot.
According to Claudia Ortega, who started the petition, they collected just over 8,500 signatures. Ortega did not turn the petition in to the Bannock County Elections Office to protect signers' privacy, and to prevent extra work for the Election’s Office.
Ortega claims some city of Pocatello and Bannock County workers were "scared" to sign the petition and some people faced retaliation for signing.
The Elections Office says the group would have to wait 90 days to start another petition, but according to Ortega, they don't plan to try.
Ortega says she doesn't regret starting the effort because it's "still a win" and "gave people the courage to speak out."
The group is still collecting signatures for three petitions to recall Bannock County Commissioners Terrel Tovey, Steve Brown and Ernie Moser.
Those petitions are due to the elections office by Monday Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.