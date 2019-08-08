Grow with Google Visits Idaho

One tech giant is visiting libraries across the country.
At the Idaho Falls Library the librarians can help you browse for a book, and now, they can also help you better navigate the internet.
Idaho Falls Library Supervisor Beth Swenson says, "So, a lot of people don't know where to start when they're starting their own business and this helps guide them and give them the tools they need."
These tools Swenson will help new business owners use are offered through Grow with Google.
Google Government Affairs Manager Maisie Clark Bilotti says, "Which is our initiative to help create economic opportunity for all Americans through digital tools and training."
To ensure this opportunity reaches all Americans, specialists from Google are visiting libraries in all 50 states.
The Idaho Falls library was stop number 19 on the 50-state tour. Even though the Google team was only there for a few hours, it will have a lasting effect.
Swenson says, "We are continuing that relationship with Google so people can still come into the library and get the curriculum and the information they need."
That continued relationship between the library and Google means if you missed any trainings offered by Google, Swenson and other librarians will be there to help.
Swenson says, "I'm very excited to help my community and be able to get people the information they need because that's what libraries do."
The trainings the google specialists gave at the library are all online. If you need help finding them, ask a librarian.
