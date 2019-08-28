Information Provided by The Bureau of Land Management
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ) invites the public to a wild horse adoption event this weekend at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, 97 Park St., in Blackfoot on Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. Since the first part of June, youths representing 4-H Clubs from Bear Lake to Lemhi Counties have trained their yearling mustangs to lead, load in a horse trailer and pick up their feet. They will demonstrate these trained skills during a trail challenge on Sept. 1 at 3 p.m.
There will be 11 horses available for viewing/adoption in the Light Horse Barn on Aug. 30 – 31 and Sept. 1 – 2.
Since the beginning of the partnership between the BLM and the University of Idaho’s 4-H Extension program in 2009, over 300 wild horses have been trained and adopted. Additionally, over 500 4-H members have developed wild horse handling skills and more than $43,000 has been raised for Idaho 4-H Clubs.
This year’s participating 4-H Clubs are: Trail Blazers (Fremont), Country Kids (Bonneville), Chuck Wagon Chasers (Bonneville), Trails Dusters (Bingham), Mustang Wranglers (Oneida), Round Valley Stockmen (Custer), Horse Whisperers (Bear Lake) and Bits and Boots (Lemhi).
To adopt a wild horse or burro, you must be 18 years of age, never have been convicted of animal abuse or cruelty, and have the proper facilities and transportation. No animal will be loaded in an unsafe trailer. All individuals must be pre-approved before they can bid on a horse. Applications may be filled out at the BLM table in the Light Horse Barn and approved onsite.
For more information about BLM’s wild horse program, please visit: www.blm.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.