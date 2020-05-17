Hair Salons Reopen Under Stage Two of 'Stay Healthy Order'

Hair salons were able to reopen on Saturday under stage two of the Idaho Rebounds ‘Stay Healthy Order.’
Local hair salon owner J.D Hansen of ‘J & Company Salon and Spa’ in Old Town Pocatello says they are excited to get back behind the chair, but they are taking every precaution to keep clients safe and healthy.
Some of the measures they are taking include taking clients temperatures as they walk through the door.
Asking staff and clients to hand sanitize and wear face masks.
Providing gloves, disposable capes and aprons, sanitizing everything in between clients and maintaining social distancing.
“Honestly I think this is the new normal, you know. I would rather have everybody safe and healthy then have to close down again because we have another outbreak,” says J.D Hansen, Salon Owner.
Stage two of the ‘Stay Healthy Order,’ allows restaurant dining rooms, indoor gyms and recreation facilities to also reopen.
