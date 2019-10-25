The Annual Halloween Festival hosted by Snake River Doodles and Friends takes place this Saturday, October 26th.
The event will be held at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello from 5 pm to 10 pm.
There will be different actives such as a petting zoo, face painters, balloon twisters, a world renowned fire performer, a live DJ, a costume contest along with prizes, local food and vendors, and free inflatables for kids.
Nicole Jorgenson, Owner of Snake River Doodles Animals and Petting Zoo said, "We just like to bring the fun, just like we do with our animals. Our animals are here to spread joy that's our business regularly so that's just what we like to do is have these events for Pocatello."
Admission to the festival is free and there is a $1 entry fee to the petting zoo, and $3 entry fee for the tunnel of fear haunted area.
