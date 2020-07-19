A local Harley Davidson shop held a charity ride today in support of veterans who struggle with PTSD.
Engines were roaring and quite a few people showed up in style, sporting their own Harleys - some were veterans themselves.
The Eagle Rock location owners have actively looked for a way to support causes related to veterans.
"We appreciate all the men and women that have gone out there and served our country and who do suffer from PTSD as well several of them do,” said Gary Woodward, one of the co-owners of the Eagle Rock – Harley Davidson. “We want to help support them coming back into their communities and feeling welcomed as much as we possibly can."
Donations for this cause will be accepted through the end of July.
The organization that eagle rock is sponsoring is called PTSD which stands for Personal Transformation and Sports Development.
The owners began sponsoring charitable events this past spring and since then have wanted to do their part to support the local community.
