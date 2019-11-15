We have an update on that hazardous material spill that happened on 15th East and Highway 20 on Thursday.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office says that they have identified the person who is responsible for the spill. Authorities say one or more containers tipped off the trailer they were riding on and were either breached or dumped while the driver was trying to put them back on the trailer.
The substance spilled has been identified as an acidic agricultural product used for the breakdown of agricultural waste.
A certified contractor was able to remove the liquid from the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.