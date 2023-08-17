Heads up Pocatello and Chubbuck Drivers.
Starting today, August 17, 2023, drivers on Interstate-15 northbound heading west on Interstate-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured for several days in the next week as crews install girders at the system interchange.
Ongoing construction at the system interchange will improve safety and mobility while replacing bridges built in the 1960's.
Girders are horizontal steel beams designed to support the bridge deck.
As the beams will be placed over the northbound to westbound ramp, it is necessary to close the roadway beneath for the safety of the traveling public.
Traffic will be directed to the Northgate Interchange, adding about five extra minutes to travel times.
Detours are expected to be in place from 5:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, Monday August 21 and Tuesday, August 22.
Use extra caution while traveling through the construction zone.
