Health care workers stay safe during pandemic thanks to PPE, masks

For months, health care workers have been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local hospital officials tell KPVI what they believe is keeping workers healthy: PPE, especially masks.
"We ended up, at my old hospital, having anywhere from 30 to 40 positive COVID cases in shop at one time," Jordan Herget explains. He's the current CEO of Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
When the pandemic started, Herget was working in California: a COVID hot spot.
"We really learned a lot of good lessons. Proper use of PPE, so masking."
In the beginning of the pandemic, experts weren't sure just how effective masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) would be against the new disease but did believe it was the best shot at slowing the spread.
This theory proved to be true at Herget's hospital in California. It's also proving to be true at his new hospital in Idaho.
"We have lab folks, we have nurses, we have everyone who touches a patient. They're wearing PPE and we know that they are coming in contact with positive patients," says Dr. Daniel Snell. The hospital's chief medical officer continues, "Of all the COVID touches we've had here, we've had only one case that we could actually trace to a health care worker treating a COVID-positive patient."
In short, "It absolutely works; 100 percent PPE works," Dr. Snell concludes.
Personal protective equipment is proving to work to help keep health care workers safe. However, many still question whether masks work to help keep the general population safe as well.
Both Herget and Dr. Snell agree they do.
"Masks work. Seatbelts work. Masks work. Life preservers work. It works," Dr. Snell emphasizes.
Portneuf's CEO says part of the reason he's excited to be working in Pocatello is COVID-19 isn't as rampant as it is in California. Nonetheless, the hospital will continue to change its protocol to keep staff and patients as healthy as possible while the pandemic continues to take shape.
