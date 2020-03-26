Health Department Making Rounds to Bars

Governor Brad Little issued a statewide ‘Stay at Home’ order on Wednesday.
Non-essential businesses that include bars and nightclubs were ordered to close their locations.
Carolee Cooper, a health inspector for Southeastern Idaho Public Health says they’ve been making the rounds to bars to give them information.
Coopers says that although they have had positive responses for the most part, some bars are still slow to comply.
“If a facility refuses to comply with our order that the Governor has passed down, then the health department does have the authority to close them. If it gets to the point where we need help, then we ask for a civil standby and a citation can be issued,” says Carolee Cooper, Health Inspector, Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Cooper says they have seven health inspectors over eight counties.
