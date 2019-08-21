I’ve got 4 nutrient-dense, kid-friendly alternatives to hollow foods, such as chips, cookies, and crackers for lunchboxes.
First, employ the lollipop principle. If you put it on a stick, everyone will want it. That goes for hot dogs, marshmallows, and even cake. The advantage of a skewer is that it holds more vegetables than a sandwich. Here we have a pizza kabob with tomatoes, basil, cheese, sausage, olives, mushrooms, and sourdough.
Second, roll it up. A pinwheel has charm and can hide vegetables. This taco wrap is made from a tortilla, guacamole, shredded cabbage mixed with cilantro, shredded pork, and pico de gallo. Jicama sticks with lime juice and chili powder complement the meal. Or you can go Greek with pita bread, goat cheese, dates, chopped celery and baby spinach.
Third, provide a dip. Lots of adult foods gain appeal when you dunk them. Peanut sauce makes snap peas, chicken, cucumbers, green onions, and bell peppers come to life! Hummus also makes a great dip.
Finally, leave a love note to bring appeal to whole foods. A smiley face, a sticker, a riddle, or a joke can be left on a hard boiled egg, an orange, a banana, or an avocado.
And, for any with autoimmune disease, Carol will be teaching a 4- week Autoimmune Nutrition class on Fridays at 3 p.m. in Bingham Memorial's Harrington classroom starting Sept. 6. You can register at innerconnectedwellness.com.
