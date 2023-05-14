After a year of helping your community get healthy, what do you do? You host a 5K fun run.
That’s what Healthy City USA did Saturday morning in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Walkers and runners gathered at the Simplot Square where multiple venders also promoted healthy lifestyles.
Then at the sound of the airhorn, individuals, families and even their furry family members took off along side Center Street, down along the Portneuf Greenway and back.
Organizers with the event say that this fun run is the culmination of a year’s worth of getting the word about healthy living out into the community.
Micaela Prochazka with Healthy City USA says, “The 5K this morning is just highlighted what we've done this past year. I mean, we've done Moves Spring challenges and had key partners including KPVI in this whole journey with us. We've done a ton of healthy living education classes, anything Healthy City related. It's just been absolutely great to have in the community and we love to do this.”
For more information about Healthy City USA and the Portneuf Peaks Club that is going on now, go to the Healthy City USA Facebook page.
