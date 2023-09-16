As the sun came up over Pocatello Saturday, hundreds gathered to start the morning with a yoga session.
Around 200 people gathered at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre for some morning Yoga organized by Healthy City USA and Breathe Yoga Community. Instructors spent an hour coaching those in attendance with different skill levels from beginners to advanced.
Yoga has physical, spiritual, and emotional benefits along with promoting flexibility and improving strength.
Waylon Wade, one of the instructors with Breathe Yoga Community, said that the session benefited by being held at an outdoor venue.
“It's amazing. We have this beautiful venue here in Pocatello,” said Wade, “we had the opportunity to practice with over 200 people. Today, the weather is much better than we anticipated. We're just really fortunate to come together at this in this union of these people. We get this opportunity to practice with new instructors today, with new people today. We're just really fortunate to have this opportunity today.”
To learn more about future activities, visit the Healthy City USA Facebook page.
