Dozens of people turned out Saturday morning for the free Healthy City USA 5K event in Pocatello.
It was already warm as participants signed in for the free event at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. Free shirts and goodies were handed out before the walk/run started.
Healthy City USA is hosting a 5K once a month along with their weekly Wednesday walks at the complex.
You can learn more about Healthy City USA's activities by visiting their Facebook page.
