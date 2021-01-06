Hearing for motion to disqualify Prosecutor Rob Wood underway

Today, Judge Steven Boyce is listening to arguments from both the prosecution and defense in regards to Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell's case on a motion to disqualify Special Prosecutor Rob Wood as acting prosecutor.
Court documents filed by the defense in December allege "prosecutorial misconduct" on the part of Rob Wood.
Lori Vallow currently faces charges surrounding the deaths of her two young children Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow, through her attorney Mark Means, filed the motion to disqualify the prosecutor -- Rob Wood -- from the case.
In the motion, the defense makes six allegations including that Wood acted unprofessionally and violated Vallow's rights by "witness tampering." Also, Vallow and her attorney are accusing Wood of concealing evidence in the case.
Means gives two reasons to support the claim of "prosecutorial misconduct." According to court documents: a new audio recording from October shows wood trying to "coerce, influence or intimidate" Vallow's sister Summer Shiflet who is a witness in the case.
As today's hearing began, the judge granted time to John Prior who then called Shiflet's attorney, Garrett Smith, as a witness. Smith made the recording of the conversation in October between Wood and Shiftlet when Mr. Wood was in Arizona.
During the hearing today, that audio recording is being presented as evidence. In the recording, Wood tells Shiftlet Chad Daybell is "wimpy," says Mark Means is manipulative and also claims that Vallow's beliefs were the product of Daybell. He also tells her that the prosecution will be filing conspiracy to commit murder charges for both Daybell and Vallow.
After listening to the recording, there was some additional questioning for Mr. Smith.
The defense then called Dr. James Davidson as a witness. Dr. Davidson works in forensic psychology and has studied the transcript (of the recording) of the interaction between Mr. Wood and Mrs. Shiflet. The court took a recess around 10:45 a.m., but will reconvene to hear from Dr. Davidson later in the day.
