Thursday night around 9:00 p.m., emergency personnel in Fremont County responded to a helicopter that made an emergency landing on Highway 20.
The pilot of the helicopter noticed a loss of engine power and started to make his way to Highway 20. He landed the helicopter on the road near milepost 386.
The helicopter landed on the highway and then skidded to a stop in the southbound lane. There were no injuries and very minor damage to the helicopter.
