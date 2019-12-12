The 4th Annual Drive Away Hunger event takes place tomorrow, December 13th and the community needs your help.
Thanksgiving was extremely successful for The Idaho Foodbank and the need for food donations is still present for Christmas.
Tomorrow at Fred Meyer in Pocatello you can fill up the beds of pickup trucks from Cole Chevrolet with non-perishable food items to help drive away hunger.
All of the food donated will be given to The Idaho Foodbank.
Art Beery, General Manager at Cole Chevrolet said, "I think it's a great time to be doing this because it's in between Thanksgiving and Christmas and it kind of keeps the momentum up. Before Thanksgiving there's a lot of attention to all of the needs of the community and now that Christmas is upon us it's just a great time to be doing this and making sure the momentum continues."
The event will be held from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.