Helping the homeless make it through the winter

Idaho State University opened its doors to the annual Southeast Idaho Homeless Stand Down Saturday. The event has been taking place in Southeast Idaho for more than 25 years.
This year, it took place at Reed Gym. The Homeless Stand Down's purpose is to help the local homeless and low-income populations.
To do that, there are booths providing a number of services like warm clothing for the winter, a new sleeping bag, dental hygiene products and exams for oral cancer. There are also services like haircuts, flu shots, housing services, and more.
Many of the volunteers have been helping out for more than a decade, and plan to continue helping in the future.
Homeless Stand Down Chair Susan Thurm says, "There's people that rely on this to get through the winter. So, it makes me know that there are people in our community that have what they need to either better their situation or get through their situation."
For information on how you can take part in next year's Homeless Stand Down, call Thurm at (208) 232-5669.
