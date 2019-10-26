Helping the homeless make it through the winter

Weather Alert

...STRONG GUSTY WEST WINDS ACROSS THE MAGIC VALLEY THROUGH 5 MPH MDT... AT 203 PM MDT, STRONG GUSTY WEST WINDS OF 30 MPH GUSTING TO 40 MPH WERE NOTED ACROSS THE EASTERN MAGIC VALLEY EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. WINDS WILL LIKELY SWITCH TO THE NORTHEAST BETWEEN 6 PM AND 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING AS A COLD FRONT AND ASSOCIATED BAND OF SNOW SHOWERS PROGRESS SOUTHWEST DOWN THE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY. MOTORISTS TRAVELING ON AREA ROADS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR STRONG GUSTY CROSS WINDS AND DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS AT TIMES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... WESTERN POCATELLO, BURLEY, RUPERT, AMERICAN FALLS, HEYBURN, SHOSHONE, CAREY, MALTA, LAKE WALCOTT, AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR, NEELEY, OAKLEY RESERVOIR, PICABO, CHUBBUCK, ABERDEEN, PAUL, OAKLEY, RICHFIELD, DECLO AND ROCKLAND.