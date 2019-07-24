Helping Victims of Domestic Violence

He's a good boy doing his job. He's Salem the Bannock County Courthouse dog and he helps provide some comfort to victims of domestic violence.
Bannock County Victim/Witness Coordinator Tamela Manhart says, "Salem just brings a smile to everyone that sees him."
Salem and Manhart work with victims of all kinds but a decision the Idaho Supreme Court made in June means the duo will now be working with more victims of domestic violence.
The court's decision doesn't allow police to make arrests for misdemeanors that they did not see take place or do not have a warrant. This means more felony arrests will be made in domestic violence cases.
Bannock County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ashley Graham says, "We've told them [police] that that discretion is gone and that we need to start charging people with a felony as opposed to a misdemeanor so that they can arrest then and there to remove them [domestic violence suspects] from the situation."
For victims of domestic violence, the courthouse can be a scary place but Salem, and others who work at the Bannock County Courthouse, are hoping to make it a little less intimidating.
Moving forward for victims is often intimidating because they don't know how to make it on their own but Salem and Manhart want domestic violence victims to know they're not in this alone.
Manhart says, "We hear them. We're listening. And we have had the experience of where we've seen things go."
Hearing the victims isn't the end goal, getting them the help they need to be successful after court is also part of what Salem and Manhart do. Whether it be helping the victims apply for Idaho Crime Victims Compensation benefits or referring them to a counselor, Salem and Manhart are always there to help.
Manhart says, "Even if you decide you don't want our help right now, in the future we're still here. We're not going to turn you away in the future if you decide later that you want to come back. We're still here and we're still here for you."
County officials want to remind the public to report all violence by calling 911.
If you would like to learn more about the Bannock County Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Task Force, go to www.bannockcounty.us/dv.
The Family Services Alliance also provides as crisis line. Call: 208-251-HELP (4357).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.