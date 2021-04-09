Hemp Bill Headed to the Governor's Desk

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts to 50 MPH expected. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley and lower Snake Plain, including but not limited to Shoshone, Carey, Burley, American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, and Blackfoot. This includes Shoshone Bannock tribal lands. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 11 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty cross winds and widespread areas of blowing dust are likely. Gusty winds will create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles. Isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&