Hemp Bill Headed to the Governor's Desk

An industrial hemp bill is headed to the governor’s desk.
State Representative Dustin Manwaring says the hemp legislation passed out of the Senate on Thursday.
He says if the governor signs the bill, hemp will be able to be grown in Idaho for agricultural purposes.
Manwaring supports the bill and says it will be good for Idaho.
“We’re the last state. Every other state permits it except Idaho. We’re the very last state to allow this and there’s been some federal USDA changes to permit that and states can come up with their own state plan and we finally have done that,” says State Representative Dustin Manwaring, District 29, Pocatello.
