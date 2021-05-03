The Idaho Falls Auditorium District announced a new partnership with Golden Valley Natural at their Shelley location.
This comes after Golden Valley donated $2 million to fund the new event center coming to Eastern Idaho.
However, that wasn't the only announcement.
"I'm so excited to be there the night that we open and be able to celebrate something that Eastern Idaho has never had," said Chair of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District Terri Gazdik.
She said the 60-million-dollar project has been in development for 10 years now.
They've partnered with Golden Valley Natural to create a new Arena.
The Hero Arena will be a venue bringing sporting events, entertainment and more to the area.
President of Golden Valley Natural Ben Ball said the Hero snack brand was chosen because part of its mission is to support military families and honor veterans.
"It means a lot to the families we're able to support and be part of the community and have that type of thing here," said Ball.
The decision to name it the Hero Arena was a given.
"It's a community effort. I know we've had a lot of participation from the Hotel Industry. They've helped fund the project," said Ball.
A set date is yet to be set for the reveal of the center, but Gazdik says it's only a matter of time.
"There are a lot of moving parts. We have so many things that have to happen here very soon," said Gazdik.
