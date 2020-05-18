As the school year comes to an end, traditions are adapting to changes caused by the pandemic. One local high school is following social distancing guidelines while making its seniors the stars of the show for graduation.
Graduation ceremonies across the country are different this year and so will Teton High School's next month.
Teton High School Principal Sam Zogg says, "We surveyed the students and asked them to rank some of the choices, or come up with new choices, and this one had the highest ranking."
That highest-ranked choice is the Spud Drive-In Theatre in Driggs.
Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme says it's "the best compromise of trying to do something in-person while functioning within the social distancing and the guidelines that are in place."
To do both, each graduate will be allowed one car in the theater and all speeches and musical numbers will be pre-recorded and played on the big screen.
When it comes time to get their diplomas, small groups of less than 10 students will wait until an individual student's name is called to walk across the stage.
Sam Zogg says, "I'll be on the other side [of the stage] to give them hand sanitizer, give them all their scholarship award stuff, and we'll have a professional photographer there taking their picture so their parents can stay in their cars."
While many of the graduation traditions will be different this year for Teton High seniors, there is one that will be virtually the same. Each senior will have a baby picture shown on the big screen for all to see and those in attendance will try to guess who it is.
School officials say a lot of stress and work went in to finding a compromise for this year's graduation festivities and have hopes the seniors will enjoy it.
Zogg says, "I hope they feel it's something special for them, that it's different from regular graduation but it's as close as we could make it for them. So, they still have the ceremony; that right of passage, but it's different, unique, and it's really special for them."
Woolstenhulme says the district is hoping to be able to have some kind of social during the summer for the graduates depending on what health guidelines look like at that time.
